Let ABC15 Know helps Valley man sleep better after mattress buying experience

ABC15 viewer Jamal said it was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do: purchase a mattress.

“Not only did I not sleep better at night going through this it was worse than buying a new car,” said Jamal.

Jamal said it all started when he began experiencing lower back and hip pain, he knew it was most likely his mattress.

He decided to visit the self-proclaimed sleep experts at a Mattress Firm in Tempe for help. He said he bought a mattress and had it delivered but about two weeks later he immediately knew his lower back was not comfortable with the mattress.

Jamal said he went back to the store to ask for a refund but instead settled for a mattress exchange. Jamal said when it was delivered, he noticed another problem.

“I immediately saw the rips in the mattress and said, ‘Hey, this is unacceptable. This is a $7,000 mattress, I shouldn’t have rips in the mattress,’” said Jamal.

He said he took pictures of the damage and sent them to Mattress Firm, and they agreed to exchange that mattress for the exact same one.

“It would be a week later delivering because they were out of stock,” is what Jamal said he was told.

After 30 days of sleeping on the exchanged mattress, Jamal was still not happy.

“My lower back is doing fine, but now my hips are starting to hurt again,” said Jamal.

Jamal was done and wanted his money back, but Jamal said the store’s manager told him a refund was not possible because he was outside the return policy.

“I need some help; I am stuck in a situation to where Mattress Firm wants me to take my $6,500 mattress and that’s it,” stated Jamal.

That’s when he reached out to Let ABC15 Know. Our volunteer, Patrick, read over the policy and confirmed Jamal was entitled to his money back.

On the front of Jamal’s receipt, it states no refunds/exchanges. Mattress Firm’s 120-night sleep trial was listed on the back, which stated if you’re still not absolutely satisfied with your mattress, you can return it with a return delivery fee of $99.00.

The same policy is also stated on the store’s website.

In the end, Jamal got his money back minus the fees and other items he purchased.

Problem solved!

Let ABC15 Know reached out to Mattress Firm for more clarification about no returns/exchanges, and the sleep trial.

In a statement, the company said the following:

"Mattress Firm wants to help all customers sleep well so that they can live well, which is why we created our 120 Night Sleep Trial. The Trial allows customers to exchange their mattress within 120 nights of their original delivery date, and if the customer is still not satisfied with their mattress, they may return the mattress for a refund. Customers are strongly encouraged to sleep on their new mattress for a minimum of 30 nights before initiating a refund or exchange, in order to allow the mattress comfort level to adjust to the sleeper. The 120 Night Sleep Trial does not apply to pillows, mattress protectors or adjustable bases, as noted on (the customer’s) receipt."