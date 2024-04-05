Kia engine failure class action settlement deadline consumers need to know

Kia agreed to a class action lawsuit settlement to resolve a lawsuit claiming some of its vehicles have engine defects that can lead to failure and other risks.

According to the class action lawsuit, the vehicles involved suffer from a defect linked to the engine's connecting rod bearing. This bearing can allegedly fail, causing the engine to seize, stall, fail, and even catch on fire.

As ABC15 has previously reported, Kia hasn't admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to resolve the class action lawsuit.

Watch our previous reporting the video player below:

Kia mails recall notices for more Sorento SUVs due to fire risks

Under the terms of the Kia engine failure settlement, class members have a few options. They can receive out-of-pocket expense reimbursement, compensation for trade-ins and sales, compensation for total vehicle losses, warranty extensions, and participate in a rebate program.

For consumers to be eligible for compensation - like a rental car, towing, ride-sharing or other transportation and incidental costs - the knock sensor detection software (KSDS) update on the class vehicle must be performed on or before Nov. 4, 2023.

The deadline to submit a claim for most benefits is now April 5, 2024.

The class action lawsuit settlement benefits owners and lessees of certain vehicles. A full list of eligible vehicles is below:



2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 model year Kia Optima Hybrid vehicles with a Theta II engine

2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 model year Kia Optima Hybrid (HEV/PHEV) vehicles with a Nu engine

2011, 2012 and 2013 model year Kia Sorento vehicles with a Theta II engine

2011, 2012 and 2013 model year Kia Sportage vehicles with a Theta II engine

2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 model year Kia Forte vehicles with a Theta II engine

2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 model year Kia Forte Koup vehicles with a Theta II engine

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 model year Kia Forte vehicles with a Nu engine

2014, 2015 and 2016 model year Kia Forte Koup vehicles with a Nu engine

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 model year Kia Soul vehicles with a Gamma engine

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 model year Kia Soul vehicles with a Nu engine

To file a claim, go to Kia's engine settlement website here.