Kia mails recall notices for more Sorento SUVs due to fire risks

Kia owners, check your mailbox for recall notices now being sent.

Kia is recalling nearly 80,000 Sorento SUVs from 2011. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the engine compartment in the vehicle could catch fire.

The Sorentos now under recall all have a specific engine known as the Theta II. That's the same engine consumers Melissa and Dean reached out to ABC15 after their Kias - a Soul and Sorrento respectively - caught fire.

Kia investigated those incidents and found the fires involved both vehicles' engines. At the time of the fires, neither Melissa nor Dean's vehicle had an open recall.

Kia has seen this problem before.

This latest recall follows an investigation from the NHTSA into Kia engine fires. Also, the Better Business Bureau has a national program arbitrating with Kia regarding the engines. So far, millions of Kia vehicles have been recalled for fire-related issues in the past 12 years.

To address issues with this engine, Kia has installed a software update called a "knock sensor detection system update," or KSDS update. The software update is meant to prevent potential engine damage and resulting fires by detecting impending engine failures. According to Kia documents provided to NHTSA, the vehicles in the latest recall have not yet had the KSDS update.

The automaker says dealerships will install the software update free of charge. If necessary, Kia says dealerships will replace vehicle engines. After vehicles receive the software update, Kia will provide extended warranty coverage for engine repairs related to this recall for 15 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

If owners have already paid for related repairs before this recall was issued, they may be eligible for reimbursement from Kia.

In documents to the NHTSA, Kia states before a fire, drivers may notice the check engine light illuminate and smoke and/or a burning smell coming from the engine area.

Check to see if your vehicle has an open recall online with the NHTSA.

2011 KIA SORENTO FIRE RECALL DETAILS

Vehicles recalled: 2011 Kia Sorento SUVs

Vehicle details : 79,812 affected models built between October 24, 2009, and June 24, 2011, at Kia's Georgia plant.

Recall campaign number : NHTSA recall #23V-877, Kia recall #SC291

Issue: An engine compartment fire may occur while driving. Kia states it is trying to determine the cause of the fires.

Solution : Kia dealerships will perform a software update and add an extended warranty for specific engine parts, free of charge. In some cases, dealerships will replace the vehicle's engine.

Contact : Owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542