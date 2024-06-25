Have a legal question? Get free advice from attorneys!

Watch Now
Have an issue with the quality of a product or service? How do you get a reluctant business to give you what you paid for?

Do you sue the business? How do you know if you have a good case?

For businesses, what steps do you need to take to protect yourself?

Typically, you have to pay an attorney for their expert advice and answers to those questions but the Let ABC15 Know team has you covered!

Our monthly Let ABC15 Know Ask an Attorney phone bank is happening on Wednesday, June 26. We're teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona.

For two hours that night, from 5 until 7 p.m., we will have several attorneys in our studios. They are volunteering their time to take your calls and answer your consumer law questions.

You can call 1-855-522-1515 to talk directly with an attorney. Remember, the phone line will be live only during the phone bank hours.

