Can you spot a deepfake? Let ABC15 Know takes the test!

PHOENIX — Cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated.

Criminals are using AI-generated audio and video to impersonate individuals, leading to large-scale fraud and schemes resulting in billions of dollars lost.

Can you discern what's real from what's fake?

The biometric verification company, iProov, recently published its annual "Threat Intelligence Report" confirming the rise of identity attacks due to increasingly sophisticated AI-driven deepfakes. iProov tested some 2,000 consumers in the United States and United Kingdom, revealing a startling statistic: while more than half of respondents felt confident in their ability to detect face-swap attacks, only 0.1% could accurately identify a fake generated by AI.

So, we put Let ABC15 Know's Christel Bell to the test!

iProov developed a publicly available quiz designed to assess consumers' ability to spot deepfakes. The test presents ten images or videos, displaying them one at a time. Participants must quickly determine if each content piece is real or fake, with scores based on both speed and accuracy.

Bell took the challenge, achieving an impressive score of 8 out of 10 within one minute and one second! However, she did note, unlike the average consumer, she spends a lot of time researching and learning about cybersecurity and scam threats as well as speaking with experts. She highlighted subtle indicators, like eye movement and head gestures, can often help in determining a video or image's authenticity.

While the quiz can be fun, the implications are serious. Criminals are exploiting consumers' inability to distinguish real from fake imagery to gain access to our personal and financial information.

Here are some essential tips to enhance your online security:

Enable Strong Privacy Settings: Restrict access to your photos, videos, and sensitive information.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication: Protect your accounts with strong passwords and multiple verification steps.

Avoid Phishing Scams: Don’t click on suspicious links from emails, texts, or other communications.

Be Wary of Unsolicited Contacts: Exercise caution with relationships that don’t involve in-person meetings.

Verify Requestors' Identities: Always confirm the identity of anyone asking for financial assistance.