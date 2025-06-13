Problem solved! Let ABC15 Know Team solves 3 consumer home issues

PHOENIX — LaRee and her husband were ecstatic in the process of purchasing a home to put on land they owned in Northern Arizona. They found a company to work with and said everything was going smoothly until LaRee's husband fell ill.

Faced with health and financial unknowns, they had to change their plans to put the home building on pause. Unsure of the future, they contacted the company to cancel their contract, asking for their $1,000 deposit to be returned. LaRee contacted Let ABC15 Know for help and our Better Business Bureau volunteer, Andrew, got involved in her case.

LaRee wasn't alone. Ms. Todd faced a housing problem of her own after strong winds knocked down the fence between her property and her neighbor's. Ms. Todd says the neighbors were renters, but the rental company agreed to reimburse her for part of the repair costs. However, she Let ABC15 Know that she was struggling to get paid.

Our problem solver, Selma, took her case. She worked with Ms. Todd and the company to clear up confusion about the reimbursement process and ensure the company received all invoices and receipts. Soon there was good news. Ms. Todd received a reimbursement check for about $2,000!

Viewer, Gary's, issue was occurring inside his home. He reached out to our team when his microwave suddenly stopped working and he was having difficulty getting his home warranty provider to help. We connected Gary to company managers who could provide help - and they did! He emailed the team, writing in part, "thank you for your help in getting this issue resolved... I now have a working microwave."

Problems solved!

Now, back to LaRee. Our volunteer, Andrew, learned that under her signed contract, she was not eligible for a refund. But, due to the circumstances surrounding her husband's health, the company agreed to give her part of her deposit money back.

"If it wouldn't have been for Andrew, I wouldn't have gotten anything back," she said.

A big thanks to all of our Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteers who work to help Arizona consumers every day! If you have a consumer problem, email us at Consumer@ABC15.com.