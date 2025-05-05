PEORIA, AZ — The Let ABC15 Team is getting answers for a Peoria couple who had been dealing with ongoing solar issues for nearly two years.

The couple had been fighting for answers from their solar company, SunPower, before and after it filed for bankruptcy in August 2024.

The Let ABC15 Know Team has an update that will hopefully get the couple back on solar track.

The Murrells are still paying for solar that doesn’t work. The couple has fulfilled their contract and continues paying their solar lease even though their system is not working properly.

“They’re cracked and broken, the lens here for the meter is very difficult to read,” said Charles, looking at his inverter box on the side of his home.

In August 2024, the Let ABC15 Know team shared the couple’s story and their SunPower solar problems. “We were just looking to get the issue resolved,” said Barbara.

The couple said, a broker inverter, a broken solar panel, and no guaranteed production payments are the problems the Murrells have faced.

“They assured that something was in the works, and that it takes time to get these parts,” said Barbara. “The system actually went 'cold' to use their words.”

Things went ‘cold’ when the Let ABC15 Know team reached out to SunPower for answers. We got a response, but shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy, the team heard nothing.

SunStrong Management has now acquired SunPower. The company’s CEO, Brendon Merkley, said SunPower had neglected several customer issues leading up to the bankruptcy.

“SunStrong Management was not formally authorized to take over servicing until a couple of months after the bankruptcy. Unfortunately, we saw several customer issues that got interrupted during the transition and the bankruptcy chaos,” explained Berkley.

The Murrells' cases are moving forward.

SunStrong said they conducted a remote troubleshoot on their system, but found no issues. The company has scheduled a technician to troubleshoot the problem at their home and will also conduct a savings analysis on their system.

The Let ABC15 Know Team will keep you updated on this case.