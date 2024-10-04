‘Felt like it’s been a bait and switch’: Valley man says Scottsdale pool contractor has taken months to finish

One Valley man says he didn’t spend his summer as he had hoped. Instead, for months, he’s been fighting to get his backyard finished after a business took his money and has been slow to complete the work.

Ephraim had a vision for his backyard oasis. He said he thought he did his research when he found a company by the name of Aqua Allure Pools and Spas.

“We did not see any complaints,” Ephraim said.

But Ephraim feels like as soon as he signed a contract, things quickly changed.

“We gave the deposit and the first payment... complaints started rolling in, Better Business Bureau, and the ROC.”

Ephraim said a project that was supposed to take a few months to complete has been pushed back at least three times.

“The most frustrating part is telling our little kids that they’re not going to have a pool,” Ephraim said.

He added there has been little to no communication with the company.

“It felt like it’s been a bait and switch,” said Ephraim. “I just want the work completed.”

Ephraim took his frustrations to the state of Arizona.

“The most efficient way and simple way to file a complaint with the ROC is to go to our website,” explained Tom Cole, Director of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

Ephraim filed a complaint with the ROC for abandonment. Documents provided by Aqua Allure showed the job would be completed by the end of August.

An ROC inspector came out to assess the job site and a written directive was issued by the ROC to the company to get the project completed.

If not resolved, the matter could end up in court. According to the ROC database, Ichiban Services, LLC is doing business as Aqua Allure Pools, both under the same ROC license number.

In 2024, 11 complaints were against the company including four no pay complaints. Those complaints were for abandonment and poor workmanship, but at least three of those cases were closed after the business finished the work. ROC complaints against the company go back as far as 2021. Other cases were closed after Ichiban Services, LLC completed the work or complied with a written directive.

“As a residential customer, you have recourse, obviously. We’re going to investigate and, if necessary, take action against the contractor license,” Cole said.

Ephraim wants the company to do the job right or give him his money back.

“So far, we have paid them about $62,500,” Ephraim said.

Let ABC15 Know contacted the company on behalf of Ephraim, and the company's spokesperson said that the company faced some problems and setbacks, but they were working to finish the project.

According to the ROC website, Aqua Allure Pools is listed as having an active license.

If you're looking to hire a contractor, make sure you protect yourself. Always check the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and search the database for the contractor's license and record.

You want to make sure they’re licensed, and their license is in the area you’re hiring them to work for. For example, if you are looking for a person to build your pool, the contractor should have an active license pool contractor’s license. The ROC said you can call them if you need help.

Here are other things to do when hiring a contractor:

