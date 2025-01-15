Do you like a challenge? Join the Let ABC15 Know volunteer team

PHOENIX — We’re putting out the call — will you answer? The Let ABC15 volunteer team is looking for a few good volunteers!

Volunteers make all the difference with our Let ABC15 Know consumer team, but we can certainly use more help because what we do — and how we do it — depends on the great people who work at the Better Business Bureau.

Volunteers are ready to handle consumer issues every day. They are dedicated to helping viewers.

Tammie H. had an issue getting a refund back from her pest control company after she overpaid for services, so she reached out to Let ABC15 Know. Volunteer Darlene was able to work the case and, in the end, Tammie got her refund.

She messaged Let ABC15 Know, saying, “You really do a great service helping people who have unresolved issues.”

Let ABC15 Know volunteers were there for Edith when she had an issue with her wireless provider.

Edith wrote, “Dear ABC15, you did a wonderful job. I received a phone call from (redacted) that I don’t owe anything on my previous bill. Thank you so very much. Yesterday was my birthday and this news was the best birthday gift I ever had.”

Those are just a few of the cases the Let ABC15 Know volunteers take on, but in our economic climate right now, consumers are fighting for every dollar they are owed, and we’re going to help them, it’s why we need more volunteers who are ready to step up.

Do you like a challenge?

Are you a problem solver who likes getting answers?

Maybe you’re looking for a new way to impact your community. Here’s your chance to make a difference.

Click here to join our volunteer team!