Are you a problem solver? The Let ABC15 Know Team needs you

The Let ABC15 Know Consumer Team is looking for great volunteers.

Scam warnings, consumer protection changes, and fighting to make consumers whole — it’s a challenge taken on by the Let ABC15 Know Team every day.

Consumers who have received help from volunteers in solving cases have told ABC15 they don’t know what they would have done without the help of volunteers.

Our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team is working for you. They are a dedicated group of individuals who want to do their part to make a difference in their community, so they’re behind the scenes questioning businesses, fighting for refunds, and best of all, getting results.

You don’t need any specific qualifications — you just must have a desire to get problems solved.

Consumers in need, really appreciate the assistance, and here at ABC15 Arizona, we appreciate our volunteers.

Whether it’s a broken faucet, or pushing a solar company to complete their contract, our team gets involved to help.

Ready to do some good? Are you a self-starter? Have you been called a problem solver? Do you like digging into interesting issues and getting answers? Then it’s time to join our team!

If you think it’s for you or want to learn more, click here to fill out the form.

If you have a consumer problem, let ABC15 Know at consumer@abc15.com.