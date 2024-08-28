Are you a problem solver? Join the Let ABC15 Know volunteers to help Arizonans solve consumer issues

From warranty disputes, solar issues, even car repairs, the Let ABC15 Know Team works to get results.

The volunteers are making a difference for the people of the community every day, but there’s a growing number of consumer issues.

For the month of July 2024, the Let ABC15 Know Team received more than 500 emails and calls. That’s a lot of problems. It’s why the team needs more volunteers to help Let ABC15 Know keep standing for what’s right.

The Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers work behind the scenes, to get Arizonans out of tough situations, like when Janet Hutston needed help getting out of her timeshare.

“Mary Ann (volunteer) is over the top,” said Huston. “Then when I found out she was a volunteer, she was amazing!”

The team is dedicated, and takes action, like when Kimberly Alexander wanted what was due to her after she paid a retailer for car services, but soon after she lost her tire while driving on the highway.

“I just want to thank you guys and what you do to help consumers solve problems like this,” said Alexander.

From warranty issues, and overdue refunds, to broken A/Cs the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau team gets results.

Jamal Abdeen had an issue with a mattress retailer, that wouldn’t refund his money for a mattress he no longer wanted. Abdeen reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help.

“It’s been a pleasure to have somebody on my side and fight for me and actually want to hear the voice of the community, so I appreciate you guys, thank you,” said Abdeen.

The consumer problems are growing every day. We need more volunteers who are ready to step up. So, do you like a challenge, do you like getting answers, and are you a problem solver?

Maybe you just want to help people, this is your call to make a difference, will you answer?

Join the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau Volunteer Team!