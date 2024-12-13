A new move to block illegal robocalls from ringing your phone, but will it stop the calls immediately?

You’ve done everything—set up call blockers, silenced unknown numbers—yet somehow, those pesky robocalls still find a way to sneak through. But now, the federal government is stepping up with new measures that could finally bring a drop in those annoying interruptions.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is cracking down on robocalls with stricter enforcement of its rules.

Here’s what you need to know: voice service providers must register with the FCC to operate in the U.S. However, many bad actors have used loopholes to send illegal robocalls.

Recent investigations found over 2,400 providers weren’t properly registered, and there’s been little accountability for false or misleading filings—allowing spam calls to slip through.

Under new rules, providers must fix their registrations or face removal from the FCC database. If they don’t comply, their calls won’t be accepted.

While this won’t stop spam calls overnight, it’s a step toward making it harder for them to reach you.

In the meantime, stay cautious:

