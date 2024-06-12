Watch Now
200K+ Arizona vehicles still have Takata airbags 10 years after recall

Here's how to check if your vehicle has an open recall
MEDLEY, FL - MAY 22: A deployed airbag is seen in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard on May 22, 2015 in Medley, Florida. The largest automotive recall in history centers around the defective Takata Corp. air bags that are found in millions of vehicles that are manufactured by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 12, 2024

It's known as one of the largest recalls in automotive history: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration mandated a recall of approximately 67 million Takata airbags.

That began one decade ago.

However, new data shows more than six million U.S. vehicles still have Takata airbags 10 years after the recall.

In a new report, Carfax says its vehicle history data shows that 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. still contain Takata airbags. The NHTSA's Takata page lists the current number of unrepaired Takata airbags as more than 6.1 million. NHTSA data shows more than 45 million airbags have been repaired.

The Carfax report shows 14 states each have 150,000 or more unfixed vehicles with Takata airbags. Arizona is among them with 201,000 unfixed vehicles.

What's the issue with the airbags? According to NHTSA, tens of millions of vehicles with Takata airbags are under recall because long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the airbags to explode when deployed, causing harm or even death to those in the vehicle.

At the heart of the problem is the airbag's inflator, a metal cartridge loaded with propellant. The propellant in the inflators can break down too quickly after long-term exposure to high temperatures and humidity. When that breakdown happens, it can cause the propellant to burn too quickly, creating too much pressure for the inflator. In extreme cases, the inflator explodes, shooting shrapnel towards vehicle occupants.

To date, 27 people in the U.S. have died and more than 400 have been injured because of this issue, according to NHTSA.

Recalls are being prioritized by risk, but delays in receiving parts and shortages have been reported. Takata has said it is now using competitors' products in some inflator replacement kits to decrease delays in fixes.

Repairs conducted under the recall are free for consumers.

Here's how to check if your vehicle has an open recall:

