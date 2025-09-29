Prostate cancer survivor urges men to get checked after diagnosis at 44

La'Dale Robinson was living a full life as a single father, chef, and business owner when a routine checkup changed everything. At just 44 years old, Robinson received a shocking diagnosis: stage 3 prostate cancer.

"I'm always a pretty positive person. But, you know, hearing the C word, as people call it, all the time, it can be a little anxious," Robinson said. "The most thing for me, I was thinking about my daughter the whole time, like, if something happens to me, you know, what's that's going to look like?"

Robinson's diagnosis came as a surprise, but when he started telling loved ones about his condition, he was shocked when his family didn’t share his shock.

"I didn't even know my dad had cancer. I had a history of it in the family, like my dad, my uncles, like I had all types of people in the family that had already been through this process," Robinson said.

Despite his family's assurances and his positive attitude, Robinson still felt anxious about the surgery ahead.

"I was pretty much terrified, even just hearing the word 'surgery,' somebody cutting on me, me having to be under anesthesia for a long time. And I'm not a pretty worried person," Robinson said.

The procedure was successful, and Robinson is now cancer-free, but his surgeon, Dr. Patel, says his case serves as an important reminder for other men to get regular checkups.

"His case was pretty unusual, because he's relatively young compared to most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer," Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel explained that Robinson faced higher risks due to multiple factors, including his family history.

"We know that African Americans are more likely to develop prostate cancer, more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, and then, even when they're treated with prostate cancer, more likely to die from prostate cancer," Dr. Patel said.

Moving forward, Robinson hopes to use his experience to encourage others to prioritize their health.

"What better way for me to lead through my own experience? So people out there feeling the kind of ways about going to the doctor or getting checked up, you know, let me be the example for you," Robinson said.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, and September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

