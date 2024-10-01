October is breast cancer awareness month: Statistics, what you should know

October 1 is the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Did you know: One in eight women will hear the words, "You have breast cancer," in their lifetime.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, every two minutes in the U.S., a woman gets diagnosed with breast cancer.

This year alone, more than 310,000 women will be diagnosed, and more than 2,800 men will be diagnosed with this form of cancer, according to the organization.

But there is some good news: The five-year survival rate is 99% when caught early.

It's important to know the symptoms, do a self-exam, go for that mammogram you may be putting off, and also empower the women in your lives to make sure they are taking control of their health.

For helpful signs of early detection and more breast cancer awareness information, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation's website.