New report from American Cancer Society shows rising cases in women, younger people

The American Cancer Society released its annual Cancer Statistics report for 2025, and the data is bringing some hope but also raising new concerns.

The findings show what researchers describe as "striking trends" when it comes to gender and age. The data shows the number of people who are dying from cancer continues to drop, but there have been rising incidents specifically in women and also younger people being diagnosed.

The report states women are 80% more likely than men to be diagnosed with cancer if they are under the age of 50. For the first time, women also surpassed men when it came to lung cancer.

"Overall, the lung cancer screening rates are abysmal. They were under 10% and now they're maybe 15-16% overall with some variation on a statewide basis. There are actually more lung cancers detected incidentally on CT scans for other reasons than there are detected based on lung cancer screening," said Dr. William L. Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society.

Researchers say breast cancer is also driving the increase in women.

