Maricopa County health officials record first West Nile virus death of the season

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says it has recorded the first death involving West Nile virus this season.

Health officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying West Nile claimed the life of an “older adult with underlying health conditions.”

Officials say older adults, people with underlying health conditions, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of more severe infections.

Seventeen human cases have been confirmed in Maricopa County so far this year, up from just four cases in the same time period last year.

Public health officials urge all residents and visitors to remember the "4 Rs" to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, like WNV: