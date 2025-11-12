Health officials warning public about measles exposures in Maricopa County and Flagstaff

PHOENIX — Health officials are warning the public about multiple possible measles exposures recently in Maricopa County and in Flagstaff.

Maricopa County health officials announced Wednesday that there were two possible exposure points in the last week.

They say that anyone who was at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown, near 1st and Jackson streets from November 5 at 3 p.m. to November 6 at 1 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.

The other exposure point was at a concert at the Mortgage Matchup Center on November 5. According to the venue's website, Tate McRae held a concert there that night.

Coconino County officials also announced Wednesday that there was a public exposure to measles at Flagstaff Mall on November 6.

Anyone at the mall between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.

If you may have been exposed, you should watch for symptoms. Symptoms normally will appear within seven to 12 days after exposure, but it can take as long as 21 days.

Symptoms to watch out for include:



Fever of 101º or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

Those who develop systems are encouraged to get medical care and testing. They should let the provider know of their symptoms and potential exposure before going in.

If you do not have a medical care provider, you may need to be seen at a local emergency room or urgent care center. You are asked to let them know you may have measles before going in.