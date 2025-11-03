Doctors in gowns: Peoria physicians get a taste of their own medicine

PEORIA, AZ — It’s Men’s Health Month, and ABC15 is shining a light on a conversation that usually centers on women: breast cancer awareness.

But two Valley oncologists say this is their fight too.

Women go in for mammograms every day at Southwest Medical Imaging in Peoria. But on this day, two men — both oncologists — stepped into a gown and stood in front of the machine themselves.

Dr. Christopher Biggs and Dr. Jason Samuelian with the Arizona Center for Cancer Care say they wanted to experience firsthand what their patients go through.

“I’ve been ordering these for 25 years,” said Dr. Biggs. “But all of a sudden you’re in that gown, walking up to that machine... it changes your perspective.”

Dr. Samuelian agreed, saying, “One of my philosophies as a cancer physician is to put myself in my patients’ shoes. I want to think about what they’re going through.”

Both physicians say they were a little nervous at first, but the experience helped them understand the anxiety many patients feel before a screening.

“I was nervous,” said Dr. Samuelian. “But they walked me through everything. It was less painful than I expected.”

They also hope their experience helps break down the stigma that men shouldn’t think about breast cancer.

According to the CDC, about one in every 100 breast cancer cases in the U.S. happens among men.

When asked what men should watch for, Dr. Samuelian replied, “Usually it’s a painless mass. If it doesn’t hurt and it’s enlarging, that’s your biggest warning sign.”

For these doctors, this experience wasn’t about proving a point — it was about practicing what they preach.

“I try to remind my patients their doctor may not fully understand what they’re feeling,” said Dr. Samuelian. “I want to be the kind of physician who does.”

Dr. Biggs joked that he now has “bragging rights,” but knew the experience would resonate with his patients.

Dr. Biggs and Dr. Samuelian were given a clean bill of health. They say waiting for the exam was worse than the mammogram itself.

They also hope everyone remembers that early detection saves lives.