Changes to Arizona child disability assessments kick in

PHOENIX — Arizona families caring for children with disabilities say they will receive less state funding for important services as assessment changes kicked in on Wednesday.

The Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) revamped its policies on attendant care and habilitation services for those younger than 18, changes required by the funding legislation that saved the program from running out of money last spring.

The state will no longer assess the needs of children younger than 10 with disabilities for attendant care, which pays for care workers who help provide safe and healthy living conditions. There are also new, age-based limits on habilitation, or therapies that help those with disabilities gain needed life skills.

That means families now must cover those costs – and parents who were paid for those services as part of a state program will no longer receive that compensation.

Holly Brittain is a certified caregiver for her daughter, who needs around-the-clock care. She said the changes will slash the funds she needs to support and teach her daughter.

“In my opinion, it’s discriminatory,” Brittain said. "They should be doing it by need, not by age. One child like mine, I have to tell my daughter, who’s almost 7, I have to show her hand-over-hand how to wash her hands. Most 7-year-old little kids, you could just tell them to wash their hands.”

Brittain said whether a parent serves the support role for a disabled child, or a third-party caregiver, she’s worried the changes will drive away talented caregivers and further financially strain families.

“It’s devastating,” Brittain said. "All parents are going to drown because of this, and especially the kids.”

AHCCCS said they recognize the concerns expressed by families and that the updates to the assessment tools were developed to comply with requirements in state law as well as federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"The revised assessment tool is designed to ensure consistency, equity, and alignment with medical necessity standards across all members receiving Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS)," read a statement AHCCCS representatives sent to ABC15. "AHCCCS is required by law to administer the strengthened assessment tool effective today, in accordance with the legislative directive outlined in the state budget. AHCCCS remains committed to ensuring Arizona families have access to high-quality, cost-effective care that is responsive to each member’s individual needs, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the program."