Family seeks answers after teen Logan Almodova dies in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Family friends are remembering 16-year-old Logan Almodova as a fun-loving teenager who enjoyed fishing, working on quads with his dad, traveling, and spending time outdoors, as investigators continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Flowers, signs and blue ribbons now fill the San Tan Valley neighborhood where Logan was found critically injured last week.

Adam Klepp

“He was a good, fun-loving kid. He was a great friend. He was a great grandson,” said Nick Myers, a longtime friend of the Almodova family.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says evidence shows Logan was hit by a vehicle on Murray Grey Drive near Gary Road and Empire Boulevard.

Investigators have also said other possible injuries remain under investigation.

Three boys under the age of 18 who knew Logan were questioned following the incident and later released. No arrests or charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Myers says Logan’s family believes there is more to what happened.

“They don’t believe that this was an accident,” Myers said. “They think there was more behind it.”

Logan’s family is asking anyone who may have seen or heard something that night, or who may have other information about what happened, to contact investigators.

