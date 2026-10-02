PCSO investigating incident that left 16-year-old male seriously injured

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left a 16-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a call about a welfare check on Murray Grey Drive near Empire Boulevard and Gary Road.

When deputies arrived, they located the teen in the road with serious injuries.

He was airlifted to a Valley hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSO.

Detectives took three juvenile males into custody for questioning. They were later released pending further investigation.

Officials say all of the males knew each other.

No other details have been provided.

If anybody has any other information call 520-866-5111and ask for Detective Ramon Gonzalez.