Phoenix travel expert: Start looking at holiday flights now for the best prices

PHOENIX — A Phoenix travel consultant says the time to book holiday travel is now.

ABC15 Arizona reporter Molly Hudson spoke with Rosanne Coloccia of Preferred Travel Services in Phoenix. While ticket prices remain high, she is still seeing people choosing to fly.

She says airfare is higher than in 2025, and if you are looking to book a trip for the holidays, prices now are the lowest they are going to get.

"My best advice is to start looking now; actually, if you could, you know, start looking five minutes ago! I am teasing, but it is really true. Holiday travel is super popular, and the best airfares, the best rates on hotels, the best package rates, like let's say to Cabo or Puerto Vallarta or if you are wanting to go to Hawaii...the holidays are always an expensive time to travel," Coloccia said.

She says there are still some holiday deals out there. She also suggests booking during off-peak times.

"If you can stay over a Saturday, if you can leave on a Tuesday or Wednesday, come back the following Monday, something like that, any time you can fly off of the peak times, you will find a better fare," Coloccia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.