WATCH: About 20 Valley school districts going to voters for bonds and overrides this election

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen Maricopa County school districts are asking voters for bond and/or overrides this coming November election, some of which will be crucial for certain districts.

A bond typically goes towards buildings and infrastructure, like a new school or renovations, as well as buses and more. Money from overrides usually goes toward staffing, salaries, as well as extra activities and electives for students, such as music and art.

For some districts like Deer Valley Unified and Higley Unified, this November election is especially important since their overrides didn’t pass last year and they had to cut from their budget. If it doesn’t pass again, they’ll have to continue cutting millions. Other districts, like Saddle Mountain Unified, could see the same fate if their override doesn’t get approved this November.

In the player above, hear from two school district superintendents about the fallout their districts can face if their bond and/or overrides don’t pass, and why some voters are saying no to these measures.