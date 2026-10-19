Chronic absenteeism is dropping in Arizona schools, but experts say more work remains

TOLLESON, AZ — Fewer students are missing class across Arizona, and districts are working to keep that momentum going.

In the Tolleson Elementary School District, Superintendent Gisselle Herrera said chronic absenteeism has dropped significantly over the past two years — from 42% of students to 30%.

"We've been doing so much work since then, so our numbers look better. However, we know that we have a lot of work still left to do," Herrera said.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% of the school year, or about 18 days. Reasons range from transportation issues to illness.

To address the problem, Tolleson ESD launched a campaign called "Two Days Is Too Much," working directly with families to show how quickly missed days accumulate.

"It was an eye opener for many of our families as they saw it was many, many days across the years, which has a negative impact on their student achievement," Herrera said.

For students already falling into the chronic absenteeism category, the district has increased direct outreach.

"For those who are falling into that chronic absenteeism category, that is when more connections and touch points are being made," Herrera said.

The trend is playing out statewide.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, about 12% of students were chronically absent in 2019. That number peaked at 32% in 2022 after the pandemic. Now it's at 23.75% — an improvement, but still well above pre-pandemic levels.

The City of Phoenix is also stepping in with an incentive-based approach that rewards entire families, not just students. The initiative is for those in the Head Start program, according to a presentation to city council members part of the Community Services and Education Subcommittee in September.

"Up to 300 families will receive an annual pass to the Phoenix Children's Museum to continue the learning outside of the classroom. This incentive promotes consistent attendance. It recognizes those families for supporting their children during learning times," said Tim Valencia, youth and education director for the City of Phoenix.

While there is still work to be done, districts are taking time to recognize the progress made.

"It was a lot of work that everybody did. Really, all hands on deck," Herrera said.

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