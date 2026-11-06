Arizona's public universities see steep drop in international student enrollment amid federal policies

TEMPE — Arizona's three public universities are reporting significant drops in international student enrollment this year, with all three attributing the decline to federal immigration and visa policies.

Arizona State University is down 21%, the University of Arizona is down 18%, and Northern Arizona University has seen the steepest drop at 32%. All three declines are steeper than last year's numbers.

The trend is not unique to Arizona. The American Council on Education says it is a national pattern.

"I would say starting last year, we started to see this historic drop in international student enrollment," said Sarah Spreitzer of the American Council on Education. "Much of it we believe, and we've heard from prospective students, is coming from the uncertainty and the concern about changes to legal immigration and visa policies."

ASU President Michael Crow addressed the issue before a state committee with the Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday.

"This enrollment disruption that we're experiencing right now is derivative of two things principally," Crow said. "More than 80% of the enrollment variability is derivative of one, the change in the ability of non-American admitted students to get a visa appointment, to have their visa virtually approved so that they can come to the institution that they've been admitted to."

The decline carries a financial cost for the state as well. ASU research from last year found its international students have an economic impact of nearly $700 million.

Current ASU students say they value the presence of their international peers on campus.

"I think if you're good enough, you should be able to come here," said Aarnav, an ASU student. "A lot of the students who are coming here, they're coming for a better education."

"I think that's unfortunate," said Zach, another ASU student. "I have a lot of friends out of this country that are really cool. I really appreciate the foreign students here, they bring a lot to the table."

Universities say they're trying to find ways to help students and are offering options like online classes to bring international students back.

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