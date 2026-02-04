Arizona's population growth slows to lowest rate since 2013

Arizona added about 67,000 people last year, marking the state's slowest population growth since 2013, according to new Census estimates. The growth represents a significant decline from the post-pandemic peak of 122,000 new residents in 2021.

Arizona's current growth rate sits just under 1%, ranking sixth nationally. Since the pandemic, approximately 300,000 people have moved to Arizona from other states, with half coming from California. However, some Arizonans are also leaving, with more moving to Texas than any other destination.

The data suggests Arizona's population boom isn't over, but it's definitely cooling down from its pandemic-era highs.

