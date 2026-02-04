Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Point High School student arrested after gun found in backpack on Tuesday

No threats to the school or individuals were identified in connection with this incident, police say
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a firearm was located in his backpack at West Point High School.

On Feb. 3, school administrators received an anonymous tip about a 16-year-old student who was believed to have a gun on the campus, located near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road. During the investigation, an unloaded gun was found in the student's backpack.

The student, who was not named by police, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on weapons misconduct charges.

Officials say there are no known threats to the school or specific individuals.

