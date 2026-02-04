Homeland Security Secretary Noem touts successes during visit to Arizona border

NOGALES, AZ — Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the southern Arizona border on Wednesday and held a news conference in Nogales.

The Secretary focused on the success she said the department has had in securing the border under President Trump.

Noem said that since the President has been in office, daily encounters at the border dropped 95%. She also emphasized that average daily apprehensions dropped from 5,100 per day during the Biden administration to less than 250 per day now.

Furthermore, Noem stated that Fentanyl deaths have dropped 30% since they secured the border.

Democratic Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari reacted to Noem's visit. "Under Kristi Noem’s direction, ICE has murdered two U.S. citizens in broad daylight, and dozens have died behind closed doors in detention centers funded by your taxpayer dollars. Kristi Noem must be impeached.”