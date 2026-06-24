Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman seriously hurt after reportedly being stabbed in west Phoenix

A man believed to be involved remains at large
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly stabbed on Tuesday evening in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Camelback Road just east of 43rd Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a reported fight between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a serious injury that is believed to be a stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man involved in the fight remains at large, police say.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV