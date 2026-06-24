Woman seriously hurt after reportedly being stabbed in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly stabbed on Tuesday evening in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Camelback Road just east of 43rd Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a reported fight between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a serious injury that is believed to be a stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man involved in the fight remains at large, police say.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.