Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman in custody after two men stabbed near 19th and Southern avenues Sunday afternoon

One of the two men suffered life-threatening injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Two men are hurt and a woman is in custody after a reported stabbing in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th and Southern avenues just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been stabbed.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One man's injuries are said to be life-threatening, while police say the other man's injuries are not life-threatening.

A woman was detained at the scene without incident, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen