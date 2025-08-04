Woman in custody after two men stabbed near 19th and Southern avenues Sunday afternoon

PHOENIX — Two men are hurt and a woman is in custody after a reported stabbing in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th and Southern avenues just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been stabbed.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One man's injuries are said to be life-threatening, while police say the other man's injuries are not life-threatening.

A woman was detained at the scene without incident, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.