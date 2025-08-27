Woman facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to sell drugs to former underage rehab patient

MESA, AZ — A woman has been arrested in Mesa and is being accused of selling drugs and abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Mesa Police arrested 39-year-old Ashley Lutton on August 24 after reports of Lutton offering to sell Adderall to a former underage patient.

Lutton works at a juvenile inpatient drug rehabilitation facility. The boy's mother contacted the facility after she found messages between Lutton and her son.

According to authorities, the messages showed that Lutton offered Adderall and asked for fentanyl and OxyContin from the child.

After searching her apartment and car, authorities say they found drugs packaged for sale as well as guns.

Lutton is facing eight felony crimes, including drug sales to minors, dangerous sales, child abuse, and other drug-related charges. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.