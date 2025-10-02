Woman arrested in connection to threat that forced cancellation of Tempe council meeting

TEMPE, AZ — A Tucson woman has been arrested in connection to a threat that led to the cancellation of a Tempe city council meeting in August.

Kathleen Tierney of Tucson faces three charges relating to the threat.

On August 28, Tempe had a scheduled city council meeting along with an executive session planned before the meeting.

Between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. that day, according to a police report, Tempe city council members and city employees noticed a comment made on a council member's public Facebook profile that caused a safety concern.

Shortly before the meeting, another comment was observed that was made by a profile allegedly connected to Tierney.

In the comment was a GIF of a person watching an explosion in a city.

After contacting Tempe police, the council meeting was canceled that night because of safety concerns.

Due to the post, roughly 75 people attending the meeting were evacuated from the building, according to police.

Last week, after identifying Tierney as the possible person who made the threat, police executed a warrant at her home, and several devices were seized.

She is facing a felony threat charge, and two other charges for computer tampering and disorderly conduct.