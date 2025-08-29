Tempe City Council meeting canceled Thursday night after reported threat

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe City Council meeting was canceled Thursday night because of a safety threat.
City officials say they learned of the threat shortly before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
They add that it threatened those attending the meeting, city staff, and the Tempe City Council.
It's the first time a Tempe City Council meeting has been canceled for "safety issues," according to city officials.
According to officials, the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
No other details about the threat were released.
Tempe police are investigating.