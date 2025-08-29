Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tempe City Council meeting canceled Thursday night after reported threat

The city says it's the first time a meeting has ever been cancelled because of 'safety issues'
Tempe
TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe City Council meeting was canceled Thursday night because of a safety threat.

City officials say they learned of the threat shortly before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

They add that it threatened those attending the meeting, city staff, and the Tempe City Council.

It's the first time a Tempe City Council meeting has been canceled for "safety issues," according to city officials.

According to officials, the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

No other details about the threat were released.

Tempe police are investigating.

