Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northwest of Anchorage, Alaska: USGS

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone region in the U.S.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
EARTHQUAKE
Posted

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 8:11 a.m. local time near Susitna, which is about 30 miles from Anchorage, according to the USGS.

A map shows location of 6.0 earthquake near Susitna, Alaska. USGS

A tsunami is not expected to form as a result of the quake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

There were no reports of damage or fatalities.

Alaska experiences more earthquakes than any other region in the U.S., according to the Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission.

The state is located where two tectonic plates -- the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate -- meet, which can result in strong earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Alaska Earthquake
A driver passes the small boat harbor in King Cove, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2013.

A 9.2 magnitude earthquake, the second-largest ever recorded, occurred in 1964 in the Prince William Sound region.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg