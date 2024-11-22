WATCH: Mother of road rage victim speaks to ABC15 after suspect found guilty

The mother of 8-year-old Cassidy is speaking to ABC15 after 50-year-old Sideny Garrand was found guilty of her murder Thursday.

Garrand, who originally pleaded not guilty in the road rage shooting that killed Moreno, bonded out of jail and was placed on electric monitoring in December 2022. In February, Phoenix police issued a warrant for his arrest and a bond company is currently in the process of apprehending him in Mexico, according to recent court documents.

Michelle Hernandez first spoke to ABC15 after the warrant was issued for Garrand's arrest. Now, she's speaking again after getting some justice for her daughter.

