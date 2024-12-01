Two teens dead after shooting in remote area of Tonto Basin

TONTO BASIN, AZ — Two teen boys are dead after a shooting in a remote area of Tonto Basin late Saturday night.

Gila County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of two teens who had been shot around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies found two 15-year-olds each with gunshot wounds to the head. One of the boys died at the scene and the other died after being flown to a hospital in Phoenix.

Officials say a group of seven individuals, between the ages of 15 and 20, were there at the time of the shooting. All but one had been drinking.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, but officers believe that one 15-year-old had shot the other 15-year-old then shot himself.

Neither teen has been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.