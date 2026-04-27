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Two people shot, third person detained after incident near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road

Police say an off-duty officer and multiple other reports came in of two men fighting and gunshots being heard.
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3000 W Cactus Road GSW 4-26-26
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PHOENIX — Two men are hurt, and a woman has been detained after a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police say just before 8:30 p.m., an off-duty officer notified dispatch that he had heard a gunshot in the area.

At the same time, they received multiple calls about two men fighting in the area, along with gunshots being heard.

When officers arrived, they located two men in the area with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Police add that a woman was also detained, but it's not clear how she is related to the incident.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

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