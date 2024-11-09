Two people seriously hurt after being hit by car while at a bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are seriously hurt after being hit by a car at a bus stop Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 40th Street and Broadway Road around 7:45 a.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman at a bus stop who had been hit by a car.

The two were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

No information has been released yet about the possible suspect.

The crash remains under investigation.