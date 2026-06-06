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Two men shot during attempted sale in west Phoenix, police say

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PHOENIX — Two men were shot Friday night after suspects opened fire during a planned sale, according to officers.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting near 81st Avenue and Durango Street around 10 p.m. on June 5. When they arrived, they found two adult men who had been shot.

According to Phoenix police, one of the victims, a 20-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the victims had arranged to meet the suspects to sell items. During the transaction, Phoenix police say the suspects took the items and then opened fire on the victims.

While officers were still investigating at the scene, Phoenix police said another call came in from a nearby hospital involving an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man told investigators he heard the shooting and was struck by gunfire while in the area.

According to police, the man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Phoenix police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous or call Phoenix police's non-emergency line.

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