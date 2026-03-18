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Traffic stop leads to $12 million drug bust on Interstate 40 in Kingman

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March 11 drug bust near Kingman
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KINGMAN, AZ — A traffic stop led to more than $12 million worth of drugs being taken off the streets of Arizona.

On March 11, a trooper with the Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 40 in Kingman.

During the traffic stop, the trooper says the driver of a white Toyota minivan showed indicators of criminal activity while speaking, which led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the trooper found a large number of tightly wrapped packages concealed beneath rugs in the trunk.

I-40 traffic stop drug bust

Following an investigation, it was determined that the packages contained approximately 440 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12.1 million.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail to face charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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