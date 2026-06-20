Teenager and 2 adults seriously injured in south Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX — Three people were hurt in a shooting late Friday night in Phoenix, and detectives are still working to determine exactly what led up to the violence.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight. Police said additional information indicated that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, Phoenix police said they found an adult and a teenage juvenile who had both been shot. The Phoenix Fire Department transported both victims to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third adult man was also hurt in the shooting and had already been taken to a hospital before officers arrived. Investigators said his injuries were also considered serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators have not released information about any suspects or what may have led to the shooting. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or, in Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).