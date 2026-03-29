Suspect in custody after fleeing Arizona troopers and barricading inside a Phoenix neighborhood shed

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers overnight and hiding in a Phoenix neighborhood.

According to DPS, troopers attempted to stop a white BMW around 1:20 a.m. for speeding and displaying fictitious plates. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Troopers later ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned near 13th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS says the suspect briefly drove again before getting out and running through nearby residential backyards.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself inside a shed in a backyard.

Phoenix police officers, including a K-9 unit and air support, responded to assist and set up a perimeter. The suspect was located and taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.

Police say the suspect was treated for minor injuries and taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.