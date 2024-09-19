Several Valley students facing charges after threats of violence at schools

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Several Valley students are facing charges after threats of violence at schools this week.

On Thursday, Mesa police announced six incidents at East Valley over the past seven days.

On September 12, three students at Eastmark High School reported that they heard another student say they were going to shoot up the school. On September 13, three more students from the school reported hearing another student threaten to shoot up Eastmark High School and their previous school. A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old both face charges of threatening and intimidating for the unrelated incidents.

Also on September 13, two students from Mountain View High School reported hearing a student threaten to "shoot up the school." A 15-year-old faces one charge of threatening and intimidating.

An 11-year-old faces charges of false reporting of terrorism and interfering with an educational institution after police received reports of a shooter at Bush Elementary School. No shooter was found on campus.

At Stapley Junior High, police received reports of a list of students' names circulating on social media on September 17. Police say the list was made in March 2024 and a 13-year-old student was charged with disruption of an educational facility at the time. Charges are currently pending for threatening and intimidating.

On Thursday, a new list of names has reportedly been circulating within Stapley Junior High. Police say they have identified a suspect and are actively working on the case.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“While the Mesa Police Department does not believe any of the already circulating social media threats are credible, we do take every threat seriously. It is not okay to threaten violence, it is against the law. Those who chose to violate this law may face criminal prosecution.” Ed Wessing, Assistant Chief of Police for the Mesa Police Department.

A forum is scheduled for Thursday night to discuss the recent incidents.

Apache Junction police investigated a similar incident Tuesday at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

A 12-year-old girl allegedly admitted to posting a threat online. She is now facing a charge of disruption of an educational institution.

Multiple threats of violence in schools have been reported across the Valley. Last week, at least three West Valley teens were arrested for spreading rumors about school violence of guns on campuses.