Queen Creek police investigating shooting involving officers near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads

No officers were hurt in the incident.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — An investigation is underway after Queen Creek police officers were reportedly involved in a shooting Wednesday.

Police say the shooting took place near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt.

Air15 footage shows the scene is in the parking lot of a church.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, but they say there is no remaining threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

