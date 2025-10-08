Queen Creek police investigating shooting involving officers near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — An investigation is underway after Queen Creek police officers were reportedly involved in a shooting Wednesday.

Police say the shooting took place near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt.

Air15 footage shows the scene is in the parking lot of a church.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, but they say there is no remaining threat to the public.

This is a developing story.