Man dead after being shot by police officers near El Mirage and Cactus roads

No El Mirage police officers were hurt in the incident
EL MIRAGE, AZ — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot by El Mirage police officers Wednesday.

The shooting reportedly took place just after 5:30 p.m. near El Mirage and Cactus roads.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

Police say they were originally called for a man behaving suspiciously in the area.

It's not clear what that behavior was, but as police approached the man, they say he had some sort of weapon or firearm on him.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the community.

Glendale police are investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the second involving Valley police officers Wednesday.

Earlier in the afternoon, Queen Creek police officers were involved in a shooting near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads.

This is a developing story, stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

