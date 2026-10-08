Police looking for more victims after arrest of Apache Junction man in kidnapping, assault of young woman

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Police are asking for help in identifying other possible victims after a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and assault of an 18-year-old woman last month.

Around 1 a.m., on September 24, the woman was arriving home from work near 16th Avenue and San Marcos Drive when a man allegedly approached her at gunpoint and forced her to leave with him.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Pedro Espinoza Torres, allegedly held the woman against her will for several hours and assaulted her multiple times before being released, according to police.

The woman suffered severe injuries and sought treatment at a local hospital, where staff notified law enforcement.

Automated license plate reader technology helped police identify Torres, who they arrested on September 25.

Police identified a vehicle associated with Torres as a gold/yellow 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Apache Junction PD

Torres was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of first-degree burglary.

The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing their investigation and is asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Torres, recognizes the vehicle in connection with suspicious activity, or has information about other potentially related incidents to call them at 480-982-8260.