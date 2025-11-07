Police asking for public's help after woman found dead in north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a north Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, 33-year-old Elizabeth Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have taken over the death investigation.

No information has been provided about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. You can also provide a tip at their website.