Police asking for public's help after woman found dead in north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a north Phoenix apartment.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a dead body.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman, 33-year-old Elizabeth Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators have taken over the death investigation.
No information has been provided about a possible suspect.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. You can also provide a tip at their website.