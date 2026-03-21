Phoenix police investigate two separate hit-and-run crashes leaving one dead and another badly injured

PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

In the first incident, officers responded around 11:37 a.m. Friday near 42nd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue for reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Maria Leal in critical condition. Phoenix Fire Department crews took her to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say Leal was attempting to enter the passenger side of a parked vehicle when one driver slowed to give her space. A second driver then tried to pass between the vehicles, striking her before fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident, officers responded around 3:27 a.m. Saturday near 27th Avenue and Roeser Road for another crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a man was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver involved in that crash also fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information in either case is urged to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.