Phoenix police involved in shooting near Central Avenue and Bell Road

No officers were injured in this shooting, details are currently limited
Phoenix Police
Posted at 3:17 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 17:17:33-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near Central Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon.

The department confirmed the shooting on Twitter but provided limited information.

Officials say there are no suspects outstanding, but any injuries to the person involved are unknown.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The area will be closed during the investigation, according to officials.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting this week. One occurred in Avondale on Tuesday and the other two happened in Phoenix Wednesday near 23rd and Glendale avenues and 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. All three were deadly.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

