Phoenix police involved in shooting near Central Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near Central Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon.

The department confirmed the shooting on Twitter but provided limited information.

Phoenix Police Department will be investigating an officer involved shooting incident that occurred near Central Avenue and Bell Road. No injuries to officers. No outstanding suspects.



Road closures will be in effect during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/zbMoqFlBMK — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 25, 2023

Officials say there are no suspects outstanding, but any injuries to the person involved are unknown.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The area will be closed during the investigation, according to officials.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting this week. One occurred in Avondale on Tuesday and the other two happened in Phoenix Wednesday near 23rd and Glendale avenues and 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. All three were deadly.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.